Police Arrests Outlaw In Injured Condition After Encounter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2023 | 11:51 PM

Police arrests outlaw in injured condition after encounter

On the directives of SSP Sanghar Captain ® Sadam Hussain crackdown against anti-social elements and criminals was continued in the district

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) On the directives of SSP Sanghar Captain ® Sadam Hussain crackdown against anti-social elements and criminals was continued in the district.

In this connection SHO Tando Adam B section Asad u Nabi along with his team during routine patrolling near Qabool Shah Dargaah signaled two suspects to intercept on which they opened fire at police party, in return, police also fired in retaliation.

An exchange of fire ensued and Police arrested asuspect Muhammad Akram Marri in injured condition While his accomplice managed to escape

Police recovered two motorcycles and a cellular phone from his possession and registered two separate cases against the accused under arms act and started search operation to arrest absconder.

