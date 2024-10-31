Police bust dacoit gang; arrest six

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Police have busted a dacoit and street criminal gang by arresting six active members of the gang and recovered cash Rs 66,000, a stolen motorcycle, a mobile phone, weapons, and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Rattaamral police held six dacoit and street criminals namely Arbab, Imran, Ahmed, Farhat, Majid, and Amjad, and recovered Rs 66,000, a stolen motorcycle, a mobile phone, weapons, and other items.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal said that police are making efforts to net other members of the gang.