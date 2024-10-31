Open Menu

Police Bust Dacoit Gang; Arrest Six

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Police bust dacoit gang; arrest six

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Police have busted a dacoit and street criminal gang by arresting six active members of the gang and recovered cash Rs 66,000, a stolen motorcycle, a mobile phone, weapons, and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Rattaamral police held six dacoit and street criminals namely Arbab, Imran, Ahmed, Farhat, Majid, and Amjad, and recovered Rs 66,000, a stolen motorcycle, a mobile phone, weapons, and other items.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal said that police are making efforts to net other members of the gang.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Criminals From

Recent Stories

Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December ..

Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December, January

19 minutes ago
 Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who l ..

Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who lives abroad

42 minutes ago
 Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, ot ..

Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, other META platforms: PTA

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS ..

Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS veto

13 hours ago
Botswana votes as president's party seeks to exten ..

Botswana votes as president's party seeks to extend six-decade rule

13 hours ago
 Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthen ..

Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthens bilateral ties with investme ..

13 hours ago
 Margallah Hills National Park: Re-wilding of Marga ..

Margallah Hills National Park: Re-wilding of Margallah Ridge

13 hours ago
 Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan Committee reviews Govt ..

Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan Committee reviews Govt assurances on housing, health, ..

13 hours ago
 Dr Faisal highlights resolution of J&K issue accor ..

Dr Faisal highlights resolution of J&K issue according to wishes of Kashmiris

13 hours ago
 Foreign investors looking towards Pakistan to avai ..

Foreign investors looking towards Pakistan to avail investment opportunities: F ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan