Police Bust Dacoit Gang; Arrest Six
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2024 | 01:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Police have busted a dacoit and street criminal gang by arresting six active members of the gang and recovered cash Rs 66,000, a stolen motorcycle, a mobile phone, weapons, and other items from their possession.
According to a police spokesman, Rattaamral police held six dacoit and street criminals namely Arbab, Imran, Ahmed, Farhat, Majid, and Amjad, and recovered Rs 66,000, a stolen motorcycle, a mobile phone, weapons, and other items.
A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.
Superintendent of Police, Rawal said that police are making efforts to net other members of the gang.
