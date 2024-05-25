Police Determine To Address Public Issues On Priority: SP Industrial Area
Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2024 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Following the special directions of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Superintendent of Police (SP) Industrial Area on Saturday held a Khuli Kachehri at Sector I-14/1 Mosque.
A public relations officer said that the Khuli Kachehri was attended by citizens and senior police officials.
Khuli Kachehris are being held as per the directions of IGP Islamabad across the city to ensure the early redressal of public complaints.
At the outset of the proceedings, the participants shared their grievances and also gave suggestions to resolve them. The SP Industrial Area issued orders on the spot to address the issues of the participants and assured them that their suggestions will be taken into account.
He highlighted that police were determined to resolve the issues faced by the citizens. However, Khuli Kachehris were helpful in maintaining direct relationships with the public.
He asserted that better strategy on part of the police led to reduction in crime in the city. Islamabad Police are taking steps to control crime further. He asked the participants to cooperate with the police in controlling the crime in the city.
He further said that the Islamabad Police also launched an effective crackdown against those involved in drug peddling, land grabbing and criminal activities in their areas.
He urged the citizens to check the activities of the people in their surroundings and inform the police in case of observing the suspicious activities.
He added that effective policing is only possible through cooperation of the public and trust between them would be ensured through resolving their problems at their door steps. Any complainant can approach him for redressal of the issues.
The participants also thanked the IGP for organizing these Khuli Kachehris.
