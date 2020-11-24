LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) was informed on Tuesday that police authorities did not harass any political worker of the opposition parties.

It was stated in a report, filed on behalf of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab before Justice Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmad, who was hearing a petition, filed by Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Lawyers Forum leader Rafaqat Dogar against harassment and arrest of opposition political workers in the present situation.

The report stated that any illegal action had neither been taken nor any harassment would be caused to the parliamentarians or other leaders and workers of the PML-N by the police authorities. "Any worker of the PML-N has neither been arrested nor any raid conducted at their houses in connection with the PML-N workers meeting on Dec 13 in Lahore," it added.

The report stated that the police authorities had been directed to ensure that no harassment should be caused to any worker or leader of the PML-N in any unlawful manner, besides mentioning cases registered against the PML-N workers over violation of the law so far.

The report stated that all allegations leveled by the petitioner were baseless and the court was requested to dismiss it.

The deputy commission Lahore, through a separate report, told the court that no unlawful orders had been issued for arrest of the PML-N workers.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the proceedings till Dec 10 and sought arguments from parties on the next date of hearing.

The petitioner-counsel, through the petition, had asked the court to protect the fundamental rights of the political workers and order the government not to harass them or register false criminal cases in the present political scenario.