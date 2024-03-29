Police Finalize Tight Security Arrangements For Good Friday, Easter
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Rawalpindi District Police had finalized tight security arrangements for Good Friday and Easter, said a police spokesman here on Friday.
He informed that effective security arrangements were finalized by Rawalpindi Police for Good Friday and Easter and more than 1100 police officers were performing security duties.
Special teams of Elite Commandos, Dolphin Force and Police mobiles were patrolling in their respective areas.
Senior police officers were briefing the officers on duty about security arrangements.
Entry into churches would be permitted after a full body search, he said adding that the officers on duty would keep a close watch on the surrounding environment and suspicious persons while ensuring alert
duty.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations directed the police officers to treat the worshipers with courtesy while ensuring their safety.
All available resources would be utilized to protect the rights of the minorities and ensure law and order, he added.
Rawalpindi Police were committed to protect the life and property of the citizens, the SSP said.
