Police Hands Back Stolen Cars, Bikes To Owners

Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2023 | 09:45 PM

The Hyderabad police handed back three stolen and snatched cars, and 17 motorbikes to their owners after recovering the vehicles in recent raids

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) The Hyderabad police handed back three stolen and snatched cars, and 17 motorbikes to their owners after recovering the vehicles in recent raids.

The police spokesman informed here on Friday that on the directives of SSP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh, the vehicles and 24 mobile phones were returned to their owners.

According to him, these moveable assets were stolen or snatched from the owners from different parts of Hyderabad over the past few months.

The owners who received back their lost belongings expressed gratitude to the Hyderabad police.

