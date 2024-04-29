Open Menu

Police Hands Over Abandoned Child To Parents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2024 | 09:20 PM

Police hands over abandoned child to parents

Madh Ranjha Police on Monday handed over an abandoned child to his parents after detailed verification

Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Madh Ranjha Police on Monday handed over an abandoned child to his parents after detailed verification.

According to police spokesperson here, Police received information about an abandoned child.

On which the child was immediately taken into custody and the search for his heirs started. The search for the parents of the abandoned child was made successful with the help of modern technology.

The parents appreciated and thanked the police for their services.

Related Topics

Police Technology

Recent Stories

Mayor seeks proposals from town chairmen for OZT

Mayor seeks proposals from town chairmen for OZT

4 minutes ago
 Balighur Rehman condoles with Saira Afzal Tarar

Balighur Rehman condoles with Saira Afzal Tarar

5 minutes ago
 Intermittent rains, snow falls paralyze normal lif ..

Intermittent rains, snow falls paralyze normal life in AJK

5 minutes ago
 NICVD world’s largest cardiac healthcare network ..

NICVD world’s largest cardiac healthcare network: Prof Tahir claims

5 minutes ago
 Significance of Indus river highlighted by civil s ..

Significance of Indus river highlighted by civil society members

5 minutes ago
 Digitalized medicine purchasing system launched to ..

Digitalized medicine purchasing system launched to ensure transparency

5 minutes ago
DC visits water supply schemes, drainage disposal ..

DC visits water supply schemes, drainage disposal in Nawabshah

11 minutes ago
 Philips settles US sleep machine cases for $1.1 bi ..

Philips settles US sleep machine cases for $1.1 billion

4 minutes ago
 Provincial capital experiences heavy to moderate r ..

Provincial capital experiences heavy to moderate rainfall

11 minutes ago
 Amir Muqam calls for performance over politics, cr ..

Amir Muqam calls for performance over politics, criticizes opposition tactics

11 minutes ago
 New leadership elected for Tehsil Babuzai Chapter ..

New leadership elected for Tehsil Babuzai Chapter of ANP

11 minutes ago
 Awareness, institutional mechanisms termed ‘inev ..

Awareness, institutional mechanisms termed ‘inevitable’ for combating harass ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan