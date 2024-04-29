Police Hands Over Abandoned Child To Parents
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2024 | 09:20 PM
Madh Ranjha Police on Monday handed over an abandoned child to his parents after detailed verification
Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Madh Ranjha Police on Monday handed over an abandoned child to his parents after detailed verification.
According to police spokesperson here, Police received information about an abandoned child.
On which the child was immediately taken into custody and the search for his heirs started. The search for the parents of the abandoned child was made successful with the help of modern technology.
The parents appreciated and thanked the police for their services.
