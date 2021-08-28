UrduPoint.com

Police In Karnal Brutally Baton Charged Protesting Farmers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 10:10 PM

Police in Karnal brutally baton charged protesting farmers

Indian police force in Karnal, Haryana, Saturday resorted to brutally baton charge the protesting farmers, leading to tense situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Indian police force in Karnal, Haryana, Saturday resorted to brutally baton charge the protesting farmers, leading to tense situation.

The famers' union asked more protestors to join them and block the national highways in Haryana till all the arrested farmers were freed.

According to media reports, Indian police came down heavy on protesting farmers at Gharonda toll plaza, severely beating them.

Afterwards, Samyukta Kissan Morcha (SMK), the famers' union, called for complete blockage of the highways in and around of Haryana.

Drashan Pal of SKM said that hundreds of farmers who had been protesting peacefully, were arrested after a brutal attack by the police force.

In a video message posted on Facebook account, Pal demanded their release.

Haryana Bhartiya Kissan Union Gurnam Singh Chaduni, has meanwhile, appealed to farmers to keep blocking roads till release of all the arrested people.

The SKM has, earlier in the day, asked the protestors to keep blocking roads till evening.

Related Topics

India Attack Police Facebook Karnal Media All

Recent Stories

ADX cuts trading commissions by 50%, extends tradi ..

ADX cuts trading commissions by 50%, extends trading hours to enhance market liq ..

6 minutes ago
 Administrative vacuum in Afghanistan may result in ..

Administrative vacuum in Afghanistan may result in serious crisis: Chaudhry Fawa ..

27 minutes ago
 Thousands rally to 'hug' Spain's dying Mar Menor l ..

Thousands rally to 'hug' Spain's dying Mar Menor lagoon

27 minutes ago
 Two ACs suspended over poor performance

Two ACs suspended over poor performance

27 minutes ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 results

Football: French Ligue 1 results

27 minutes ago
 Iran's New Foreign Minister to Visit Syria on Sund ..

Iran's New Foreign Minister to Visit Syria on Sunday for Top-Level Talks - Sourc ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.