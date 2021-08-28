Police in Karnal brutally baton charged protesting farmers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Indian police force in Karnal, Haryana, Saturday resorted to brutally baton charge the protesting farmers, leading to tense situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Indian police force in Karnal, Haryana, Saturday resorted to brutally baton charge the protesting farmers, leading to tense situation.

The famers' union asked more protestors to join them and block the national highways in Haryana till all the arrested farmers were freed.

According to media reports, Indian police came down heavy on protesting farmers at Gharonda toll plaza, severely beating them.

Afterwards, Samyukta Kissan Morcha (SMK), the famers' union, called for complete blockage of the highways in and around of Haryana.

Drashan Pal of SKM said that hundreds of farmers who had been protesting peacefully, were arrested after a brutal attack by the police force.

In a video message posted on Facebook account, Pal demanded their release.

Haryana Bhartiya Kissan Union Gurnam Singh Chaduni, has meanwhile, appealed to farmers to keep blocking roads till release of all the arrested people.

The SKM has, earlier in the day, asked the protestors to keep blocking roads till evening.