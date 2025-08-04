Police martyrs' day observed across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) The Police martyrs' day was observed with solemnity and reverence across Punjab on Monday,

including in the provincial capital, to honour the ultimate sacrifices of police personnel who laid down

their lives in the line of duty.

According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, special ceremonies were held in all districts of the province, while smartly turned-out police contingents presented guard of honour at the memorials and graves of the martyrs. Wreaths were laid and Fateha was offered for the departed souls.

The spokesperson said that senior police officers visited the families of martyrs, met with their children and paid tribute to the heroes while expressing solidarity.

Rallies and special events were also organised to highlight their sacrifices.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, in his special message on the occasion, said

that August 4 was a day to renew the pledge with the martyrs of Punjab Police.

“Nations that honour their heroes never forget them,” he stated.

The IGP added that Punjab Police observed police martyrs day with national spirit every year to pay homage to over 1,700 brave officers and personnel who embraced martyrdom in the line of duty.

“They sacrificed their present to secure the future of the nation,” he said.

Dr Usman also paid heartfelt tribute to the mothers and families of the martyrs, stating that the department stood by them in every moment whether in joy or sorrow.