DC inspects municipal services in Nishtar Tehsil

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza conducted a detailed visit to Nishtar Tehsil to inspect the municipal services and ongoing public service initiatives, as part of the city’s broader Clean Lahore Mission.

During the visit, he was accompanied by Chief Officer of Metropolitan Corporation Lahore, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Assistant Commissioner Nishtar Muhammad Saleem Aasi, and senior representatives from the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA).

Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Saleem Aasi briefed the DC on the measures being taken to improve sanitation, waste disposal, and sewerage conditions in the area.

Taking immediate action, DC Syed Musa Raza directed the Deputy CEO of LWMC to ensure that door-to-door waste collection is carried out consistently and effectively in all neighbourhoods. He also instructed the Deputy Managing Director of WASA to mobilise field teams without delay to resolve sewerage-related complaints from residents.