Open Menu

Dengue Patrolling Staffer Transferred To Potohar Town

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 04, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Dengue patrolling staffer transferred to Potohar Town

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) In an exclusive move to effectively combat dengue threats, Rawalpindi's Health Authority has reassigned all daily wage male and female sanitary patrol staff from Rawal Town to the Deputy District Health Officer (DDHO) in Potohar Town. The order issued contained the objective of the decision to support intensified vector surveillance and dengue prevention activities.

The spokesman District Health Authority, De. Waqas Ahmad while confirming the decision informed that nearly 1200 workers would report to DDHO Potohar Town.

The decision has been taken for smooth working in targeted areas.

"The managerial streamlining will enhance surveillance effectivity, in addition to outgoing efforts", said Dr. Waqas while talking to APP on Monday.

It is worth mentioning that after the escalating dengue situation in Murree, the health authority has started strict actions against violations.

The transfer orders of the patrolling staffers, intimate for immediate implementation and the strict actions against any negligence.

Recent Stories

Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption ..

Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK

3 hours ago
 94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

3 hours ago
 11 countries announce participation in Special Oly ..

11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova

4 hours ago
 UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed I ..

UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador

4 hours ago
 IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net pro ..

IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25

5 hours ago
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says ..

Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy

5 hours ago
 CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen h ..

CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk

5 hours ago
 2116 criminals arrested during July

2116 criminals arrested during July

5 hours ago
 PTI divides, confused over launching protest demon ..

PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch

5 hours ago
 Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to ..

Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrati ..

5 hours ago
 HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long fes ..

HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long festivities

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan