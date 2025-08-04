Dengue patrolling staffer transferred to Potohar Town

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) In an exclusive move to effectively combat dengue threats, Rawalpindi's Health Authority has reassigned all daily wage male and female sanitary patrol staff from Rawal Town to the Deputy District Health Officer (DDHO) in Potohar Town. The order issued contained the objective of the decision to support intensified vector surveillance and dengue prevention activities.

The spokesman District Health Authority, De. Waqas Ahmad while confirming the decision informed that nearly 1200 workers would report to DDHO Potohar Town.

The decision has been taken for smooth working in targeted areas.

"The managerial streamlining will enhance surveillance effectivity, in addition to outgoing efforts", said Dr. Waqas while talking to APP on Monday.

It is worth mentioning that after the escalating dengue situation in Murree, the health authority has started strict actions against violations.

The transfer orders of the patrolling staffers, intimate for immediate implementation and the strict actions against any negligence.