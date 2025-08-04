Open Menu

Preparations Underway In DI Khan For Kashmir Solidarity Day,Independence Day Celebrations

Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Preparations underway in DI Khan for Kashmir Solidarity Day,Independence Day celebrations

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner Farhan Khan on Monday chaired a meeting to finalize arrangements for Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir (Kashmir Exploitation Day) and Independence Day.

The meeting, held at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, was attended by Assistant Commissioners, representatives of the Pakistan Army, Health, education, Police, Social Welfare, Rescue 1122, TMA, Sports, Forest, WSSC, HEC, and Traffic departments, along with officials from Gomal University and Degree College.

It was informed during the meeting that awareness programs, speeches, tableaus, and prayer ceremonies will be held in various schools on Tuesday in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir.

The public places and key junctions across the city will be decorated with banners highlighting the day’s significance.

A central ceremony will be held at 9:00 a.m. at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, including a one-minute silence and a solidarity walk.

The ADC shared that a week-long celebration titled Haftah Azadi o Maarka-e-Haq will be observed from August 7 to 14.

All government offices and vehicles will be adorned with national flags and illuminated lights.

Prominent intersections and public venues will also display banners and flags to mark Independence Day.

Gomal University and Degree College will host various academic and cultural events, while the sports Department is organizing “Azadi Cup” football and cricket tournaments. A major cycling race is scheduled for August 9, with 100 cyclists participating in a route from Yarik Bypass to Fort Chashma. Traditional wrestling (dangal) competitions will also be held.

The ADC instructed for tight security and emergency services at all events. The Forest Department was directed to conduct a central plantation drive at Gomal University and the Sports Complex, with sapling distribution at other offices. TMA and WSSC were tasked with ensuring cleanliness and installing lights at key city spots, including Bab-e-Dera.

Special programs will also be held in Madaris and Masajid, featuring prayer ceremonies.

On the Independence Day morning, a one-minute siren will sound at 8:00 a.m. at Choghla Chowk, halting all traffic momentarily. A flag-hoisting ceremony will follow at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, along with a fireworks display.

APP/akt

