CSA, NAHE launch joint training programme to enhance public sector capacity

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) The Civil Services Academy (CSA), Lahore, in collaboration with the National Academy of Higher education (NAHE), inaugurated a specialised training programme for officers of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) under the theme “Transforming Governance: Enhancing Public Sector Performance and Integrity.”

The initiative aims to strengthen institutional capacity and promote effective governance in the public sector through practice-oriented training.

The event began with a recitation from the Holy Quran, followed by the welcome of distinguished guests, including Director NAHE, Sulaiman Ahmad, Director General, Regional Centre HEC Lahore, Ghulam Nabi and the inaugural cohort of HEC officer participants.

Addressing the participants, Director Capacity Building CSA Dr. Syed Shabbir Akbar Zaidi, shared insights into the Academy’s ongoing transformation. He highlighted the shift from traditional lecture formats to hands-on pedagogies involving simulations, field attachments and case-based learning.

Dr Shabbir also introduced the Academy’s National Outreach Programmes (NOPs) designed to enhance inclusivity within civil services.

Director General CSA Farhan Aziz Khawaja, in his remarks, emphasised the strategic significance of inter-institutional collaboration, especially in meeting the targets of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). He underscored the value of shared learning, innovation and capacity building for public sector reform.

Director NAHE Sulaiman Ahmad praised the CSA for its innovative approach and commitment to public value. He emphasised the importance of performance, inclusivity and institutional integrity in addressing contemporary governance challenges.

Director General, Regional Centre HEC Lahore, Ghulam Nabi also lauded the academy’s shift toward experiential learning and underlined the critical role of integrity and procedural compliance in civil service performance.

The event concluded with the presentation of commemorative shields to the dignitaries.

The training programme reflects CSA’s renewed focus on equipping public officials with the skills and ethical grounding necessary to respond to evolving governance demands.