Rs 540m Development Projects Approved For Sargodha,Bhakkar
Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2025 | 04:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) A meeting of the Divisional Development Working Party was held under the chairmanship
of Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan during which two major development schemes one
each for Sargodha and Bhakkar were approved under the Annual Development Programme.
The meeting approved a Rs142 million project in Bhakkar for the construction and renovation
of a new ADC(R) complex, DC office, and a staff block.
The proposed complex would feature a courtroom, committee room, waiting area, and offices
for various officials. The DC Complex would include an allied staff block, record room, and other essential renovations.
For Sargodha district, a beautification and infrastructure upgrade project was approved for the City
Centre Gol Chowk, Kachehri Bazaar, and City Road.
Estimated at Rs 400 million, the project includes upgrades to the sewerage system, beautification
of the central median, carpeting of roads, installation of street lights, utility works, construction
of entrance gates, and façade wall enhancements.
The meeting was attended by Director Development Bilal Hassan, SE Highways Rana Abid, SD Buildings
Amanat Ali, Deputy Director Technical Rana Shahid Imran, and Deputy Director Development Mehtab Yaseen.
Deputy Commissioner Bhakkar Muhammad Ashraf joined the meeting via video link.
