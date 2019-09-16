UrduPoint.com
Police Officers Awarded In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 02:55 PM

Police officers awarded in Sargodha

District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera gave appraisal certificates and cash awards to 20 police officers including two SPs over good performance during Muharram-ul-Haram

SARGODHA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019) -:District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera gave appraisal certificates and cash awards to 20 police officers including two SPs over good performance during Muharram-ul-Haram.

Police said on Monday that cash awards and appraisal certificates were given to SP Investigation Imtiaz Mehmood and SP Headquarter Wajid Hussain, six DSPs of all circles including-- Khalid Hussain Tarar, Akhtar Ali, Ghulam Abbas, Khalid Mehmood, Nasir Nawaz, Muhammad Usman.

SHOs Fazal Qadir, Muhammad Tariq, Qaisar Abbas Muhammad Akram, Asad Awais, Zeeshan and others also received awards.

