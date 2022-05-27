Police officers directed to launch crackdown against notorious gangs

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Rawalpindi, Ghazanfar Ali Shah on Friday directed the police officers to launch a crackdown against notorious gangs and their members should be sent behind the bars

Chairing a crime meeting of Rawal, Potohar and Saddar Divisions here at Police Lines Headquarters, Ghazanfar Ali Shah instructed the officers that completing the investigation purely on merit, challans of the major cases under investigation should be prepared and submitted in time.

The meeting was attended by all the concerned divisional SPs, SDPOs and SHOs.

The SSP Investigation also reviewed the progress in serious cases under investigation by Rawal, Potohar and Saddar Division.

All the accused allegedly involved in heinous crimes should be traced and arrested as soon as possible, he said adding, an extensive crackdown should also be launched to bust notorious gangs besides accelerating operations against proclaimed offenders.

Protecting the lives and property of citizens was foremost priority of the police force which would be ensured at all cost, he added.

Regular follow-up and progress monitoring should be ensured in every major case of Rawalpindi district, said Ghazanfar Ali Shah.