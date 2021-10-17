UrduPoint.com

Police On Directives Of CPO Enhance Security At Churches

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 seconds ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 05:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO), Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas enhanced security here on Sunday at Churches.

According to a police spokesman, Divisional Superintendents of Police, SDPOs and SHOs on Sunday checked security at Churches in their respective areas and briefed the police personnel deployed there.

He informed that Rawalpindi District police made tight security arrangements to ensure security of the Christian community at Churches.

The cops were also directed to ensure implementation of Corona Standard Operating Procedures for protection of the citizens.

Police Officers said that all possible precautionary measures should be adopted to contain spread of the coronavirus.



