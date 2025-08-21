Police participate in relief activities in flood-hit areas

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Ghazanfar Ali Shah said on Thursday

that police force was actively participating in relief operations to

support the flood victims with all possible measures.

He said the police were on high alert in view of the potential flood

situation across the region and were using every available resource

to ensure the safe evacuation of people trapped in affected areas.

The DPO added that the police, along with its subsidiary institutions,

were equipped with protective gear, including ferries, life jackets and

other necessary items, to respond promptly in case of emergencies

in the district.

Meanwhile, DPO Ghazanfar Ali Shah visited Head Taunsa to monitor

the possible rise of water level in the Indus River. He inspected the

area and reviewed the relief efforts being carried out by rescuers.

He said the police, in coordination with other institutions, were fully

alert and supervising relief activities in the flood-affected areas.