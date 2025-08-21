Open Menu

Two Gangsters Held

Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2025 | 02:10 PM

Two gangsters held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested two members of a dacoit

gang and recovered cash and motorcycles from their possession.

In a crackdown, Madina Town police raided and arrested two outlaws

identified as Noman and Tayyab and recovered Rs 1.

5 million in cash,

and 15 stolen motorcycles from them.

The outlaws were wanted by police in 18 cases of heinous crimes.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

More Stories From Pakistan