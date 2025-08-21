Two Gangsters Held
Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2025 | 02:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested two members of a dacoit
gang and recovered cash and motorcycles from their possession.
In a crackdown, Madina Town police raided and arrested two outlaws
identified as Noman and Tayyab and recovered Rs 1.
5 million in cash,
and 15 stolen motorcycles from them.
The outlaws were wanted by police in 18 cases of heinous crimes.
Cases have been registered against the accused.
