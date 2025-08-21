Two gangsters held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested two members of a dacoit

gang and recovered cash and motorcycles from their possession.

In a crackdown, Madina Town police raided and arrested two outlaws

identified as Noman and Tayyab and recovered Rs 1.

5 million in cash,

and 15 stolen motorcycles from them.

The outlaws were wanted by police in 18 cases of heinous crimes.

Cases have been registered against the accused.