NA Speaker Pays Homage To Civilians, Security Forces On Terror Victims’ Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2025 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday said that the International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism serves was a solemn occasion to honour the innocent civilians and valiant security personnel who have laid down their lives in the fight against terrorism.
In his message, the Speaker paid heartfelt tribute to the martyrs, law enforcement agencies and frontline defenders whose sacrifices have fortified the nation’s resolve to uphold peace and security.
He said the pain and suffering of families affected by terrorism remain deeply etched in the national conscience.
Highlighting Pakistan’s two-decade-long struggle against terrorism, the Speaker noted that over 80,000 civilians, military personnel, and law enforcement officers have embraced martyrdom. He added that many political and religious leaders have also fallen victim to the scourge, underscoring its indiscriminate nature.
The prolonged conflict, he said, has inflicted economic losses worth billions of Dollars, severely impacting national development and public welfare.
The Speaker stated that India-backed terrorists continue to hatch conspiracies aimed at sabotaging peace and progress in Pakistan. Despite these hostile designs, he affirmed, the Pakistani nation has consistently responded with courage, resilience, and unity.
He lauded the unparalleled sacrifices of the country’s security forces and law enforcement agencies, noting that initiatives under the National Action Plan, along with counter-terrorism narratives and socio-economic reforms, have significantly weakened extremist networks.
Reiterating unwavering solidarity with the families of terror victims, the Speaker said the sacrifices of the martyrs will forever remain a proud chapter in the nation’s history. He pledged that the fight against terrorism will continue until the last terrorist is eliminated.
Calling terrorism a global challenge, the Speaker emphasized the need for unified international efforts to eradicate it. He said sustainable peace can only be achieved through collective resolve and cooperation among nations.
Expressing concern over the plight of oppressed communities, the Speaker said the people of Palestine and occupied Kashmir continue to suffer under terrorism. He described the ongoing Israeli aggression in Palestine as a grave test of global conscience, with thousands falling victim to targeted violence. He urged the international community to take decisive action to end terrorism in both regions and uphold justice, human rights, and lasting peace.
