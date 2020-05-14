UrduPoint.com
Police, Rangers Hold Joint Flag March In Multan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 10:34 PM

Rangers and Police conducted joint flag march to show preparedness for implementation of lockdown and to create awareness among masses about precautionary measures against coronavirus here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Rangers and Police conducted joint flag march to show preparedness for implementation of lockdown and to create awareness among masses about precautionary measures against coronavirus here on Thursday.

The joint flag march was led by SP City Division Javed Khan which started from police line and culminated at the same point by passing through MDA Chowk, Razabad, UBL Chowk, Pull Wasil, Chungi No-1, SP Chwok, Bamin G Chowk, Aziz Hotel Chowk, Double Phattak, Chowk Shahbaz, BCG Chowk, Mumtazabad, Chungi No 14, Chungi No-7 and Katchery Chowk.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Javed Khan said that the basic purpose of the flag march was to urge citizens to follow instructions of the government to protect themselves from coronavirus. The citizens were asked to remain in their homes and avoid violation of lockdown, he said.

The SP added that police department is on front line in fight against coronavirus.

Officials of Rangers, city traffic police, Elite Force, Dolphin squad and other departments were participated in the flag march.

