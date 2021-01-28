UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Recover Body Of Housemaid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

Police recover body of housemaid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :The police recovered the body of a housemaid from Nargis Block, Allama Iqbal Town, here on Thursday.

As per details, 14-year-old victim Misbah was working as a housemaid. The police took the body into custody and later shifted it to the dead house for autopsy.

Parents of the victim alleged that their girl was tortured and molested before her murder. Police have started investigation.

Taking notice of the incident, Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has sought a report from CCPO Lahore. He ordered that strict action be taken against the culprits involved in the murder after completing investigation.

Related Topics

Lahore Dead Murder Police Punjab Nargis From

Recent Stories

First flight from Bahrain arrives in Abu Dhabi mar ..

31 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai to host FIDE World Chess Champions ..

31 minutes ago

DEWA social outreach campaign on accessible servic ..

31 minutes ago

Virgin Hyperloop unveils passenger experience visi ..

1 hour ago

MoCCAE explores leveraging innovation to implement ..

1 hour ago

Hussain Nawaz takes jibe at Imran Khan over TI’s ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.