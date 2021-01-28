Police recover body of housemaid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :The police recovered the body of a housemaid from Nargis Block, Allama Iqbal Town, here on Thursday.

As per details, 14-year-old victim Misbah was working as a housemaid. The police took the body into custody and later shifted it to the dead house for autopsy.

Parents of the victim alleged that their girl was tortured and molested before her murder. Police have started investigation.

Taking notice of the incident, Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has sought a report from CCPO Lahore. He ordered that strict action be taken against the culprits involved in the murder after completing investigation.