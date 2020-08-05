UrduPoint.com
Police Rescued Doctor From Kidnapping

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 05:50 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :The Kashmore-Kandhkot Police have rescued a veterinary doctor from a kidnapping attempt in an operation in the Katcha area of Garhi Tegho.

SSP Kashmore-Kandhkot Syed Asad Raza briefed the media on Wednesday that a gang of Lado Teghani was trying to kidnap a veterinary doctor, identified as of Dr Zulfiqar, resident of Sukkur.

The police, however, managed to arrest kidnappers as named Nawab, Zaman and Mir Ahmed who were absconders, having Rs 0.4 million head-money on each, while Ghulam Shabbir, Javed, Deedar Ali, Dilbar, Habibullah, Noor Hassan, Inayat, Riaz and others were also arrested.

