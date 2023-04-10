Close
Police Security Measures On Easter Lauded

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Police security measures on Easter lauded

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Bilal Siddiqui Kamyana on Sunday lauded the performance of Lahore police to ensure foolproof security and traffic arrangements on Easter.

Bilal Siddiqui Kamyana felicitated the whole christian community including all the christian police officers and officials of Lahore police on Easter.

The CCPO Lahore acknowledged the efforts of all wings of Lahore police including traffic police, dolphin squad and police response unit for devising best strategy and plan of action to stop anti social elements from disturbing peace of the citizens and maintaining law and order situation in the city.

More than 2,000 police officers and officials including six SPs, 35 SDPOs, 83 SHOs, 143 upper subordinates and more than 140 lady police personnel were deputed on security duty on this occasion.

Bilal Siddiqui Kamyana had directed the senior police officers along with all divisional SPs to remain in field and ensure implementation on the devised security plan under their own supervision.

Accordingly, special contingents of dolphin squad and police response unit and elite force were deployed on churches, christian colonies, parks, markets and important public places of the city whom ensured continuous and effective patrolling.

