Police Successfully Released 14 Person From Alleged Bondage

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 11:10 PM

Police successfully released 14 person from alleged bondage

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad police successfully released 14 persons including women and children from alleged bondage on the court's order.

The police spokesman informed here Sunday that SHO Tandojam police station Qurban Ali Aaqlani raided the agricultural farm of Muhammad Bux Khoso and Sono Khoso in that regard.

He added that the police recovered all the 14 persons from the landlords' bondage and shifted them to the police station.

The freed people would be produced before the court after which they would be allowed to go to their homes.

According to the spokesman, the bonded labours told that they all belonged to one family and that the landlords were forcibly extracting labour from them without paying them wages.

