Police tighten security measures for polio campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Police have tightened security at all entry and exit points to maintain peace and security during the ongoing anti-polio vaccination campaign. Superintendent of Police, SP Warsak Muhammad Jawad Ishaq, visited various areas to assess the security for the polio campaign.

Stringent security arrangements have been implemented to ensure the success of the polio campaign, with special checkpoints established at crucial locations to maintain peace and security, and a rigorous checking process is underway.

Over 4.423 million children will be vaccinated in the campaign, which will be carried out in two phases across the province.

The first phase runs from April 29 to May 3, covering 14 complete districts and 8 partial districts for polio eradication.

The second phase runs from May 2 to May 6, targeting polio eradication in five districts. During both phases, more than 4.423 million children under the age of five will receive polio drops.

According to official figures, 21,000 polio teams and 33,000 security personnel have been deployed for the campaign. No polio cases have been reported this year, compared to four cases in 2023.

The Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah urged parents to protect their children from lifelong disability by vaccinating them.

He emphasized the involvement of community members, scholars, local dignitaries, political leaders, and pediatricians in the polio eradication efforts.