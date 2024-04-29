Police Tighten Security Measures For Polio Campaign
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2024 | 04:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Police have tightened security at all entry and exit points to maintain peace and security during the ongoing anti-polio vaccination campaign. Superintendent of Police, SP Warsak Muhammad Jawad Ishaq, visited various areas to assess the security for the polio campaign.
Stringent security arrangements have been implemented to ensure the success of the polio campaign, with special checkpoints established at crucial locations to maintain peace and security, and a rigorous checking process is underway.
Over 4.423 million children will be vaccinated in the campaign, which will be carried out in two phases across the province.
The first phase runs from April 29 to May 3, covering 14 complete districts and 8 partial districts for polio eradication.
The second phase runs from May 2 to May 6, targeting polio eradication in five districts. During both phases, more than 4.423 million children under the age of five will receive polio drops.
According to official figures, 21,000 polio teams and 33,000 security personnel have been deployed for the campaign. No polio cases have been reported this year, compared to four cases in 2023.
The Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah urged parents to protect their children from lifelong disability by vaccinating them.
He emphasized the involvement of community members, scholars, local dignitaries, political leaders, and pediatricians in the polio eradication efforts.
Recent Stories
Four terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chinese in Besham arrested
SIC chief asks PTI leaders to resign from assemblies
Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio from country: PM
IHC Justice Sattar dismisses pleas moved by FIA, PEMRA and PTA in audio leaks ca ..
Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB Podcast
Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank
Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on viral on social media
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Distt admin to make on-line complaint management portal operational7 minutes ago
-
President urges steps to promote local businesses for GB's self-sufficiency7 minutes ago
-
UAD held walk in connection with World Veterinary Day7 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 tackles over 140 emergencies last week7 minutes ago
-
MoCC&EC, HEC mull over climate change inclusion into national curriculum: Romina Khurshid7 minutes ago
-
DC visits vegetable market7 minutes ago
-
One killed, three injured in a traffic accident in Karachi7 minutes ago
-
DC reviews performance of Price Control Magistrates7 minutes ago
-
Anti polio drive starts17 minutes ago
-
Fine imposed on 12009 shopkeepers27 minutes ago
-
Character building training session held in Tando Allahyar28 minutes ago
-
Promoting AJK tourism vital for socio-economic uplift, generating economic activities: President28 minutes ago