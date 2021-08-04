UrduPoint.com

Police Yet To Recover Missing Child Even After 15 Days

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 02:49 PM

Police couldn't recover missing student of sixth grade despite passing 15 days of happening the incident, aggrieved father told this agency Wednesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Police couldn't recover missing student of sixth grade despite passing 15 days of happening the incident, aggrieved father told this agency Wednesday.

Rahim Bukhsh, resident of Mushtaq colony said that his son named Rashid Rahim went out for morning prayer at nearby mosque located in limits of Alipur police station. But he didn't return to his home till noon. Later, he said, he moved to police station and registered report of missing of his son as he got disappointed to find him out through every possible means.

The father said that he had tired of visiting police station. He expressed fear that delay in the recovery might inflict pain or some harm upon his son.

He appealed to the Chief Minister Punjab to look into the matter and help recover his child.

While contacting, official from Alipur police said that they were trying hard to recover the child by putting in all-out efforts. They assured that soon the child would re-join his family.

