Policemen awarded for best performance

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) South Waziristan Lower Police Wana Farmanullah Khan Wardag has awarded cash prizes and certificates of appreciation to police officials for showing best performance.

Those who were honored with awards include Station House Officers of Azam Warsak Police Station Zabihullah and Usman Mehsood for their outstanding service and commitment to duty.

Speaking on the occasion, the DPO appreciated the police officers’ services towards ensuring peace and security in the area by fulfilling their responsibilities with devotion.

He said that the district police was committed to protecting life and property of citizens and underscored the need for addressing public concerns promptly and efficiently.

He said that collective efforts would be made for ensuring lasting peace and well-being of inhabitants of the area.