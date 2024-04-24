Open Menu

Policemen Awarded For Best Performance

Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Policemen awarded for best performance

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) South Waziristan Lower Police Wana Farmanullah Khan Wardag has awarded cash prizes and certificates of appreciation to police officials for showing best performance.

Those who were honored with awards include Station House Officers of Azam Warsak Police Station Zabihullah and Usman Mehsood for their outstanding service and commitment to duty.

Speaking on the occasion, the DPO appreciated the police officers’ services towards ensuring peace and security in the area by fulfilling their responsibilities with devotion.

He said that the district police was committed to protecting life and property of citizens and underscored the need for addressing public concerns promptly and efficiently.

He said that collective efforts would be made for ensuring lasting peace and well-being of inhabitants of the area.

Related Topics

South Waziristan Police Police Station Wana Best

Recent Stories

UHS to issue MBBS degrees within three months afte ..

UHS to issue MBBS degrees within three months after final result

29 minutes ago
 Aiman Khan granted UAE Golden Visa

Aiman Khan granted UAE Golden Visa

1 hour ago
 PSX achieves significant milestone, surpasses 72,0 ..

PSX achieves significant milestone, surpasses 72,000 mark

2 hours ago
 Pak Vs NZ T20I: Orphaned children extended special ..

Pak Vs NZ T20I: Orphaned children extended special invitation to watch match

4 hours ago
 Finance Minister lauds UNDP’s unwavering support ..

Finance Minister lauds UNDP’s unwavering support during floods

4 hours ago
 President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi

President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual W ..

Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual Women Police Station

17 hours ago
 Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam

Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam

17 hours ago
 Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-sti ..

Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs  

21 hours ago
 Iranian president arrives in Karachi

Iranian president arrives in Karachi

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan