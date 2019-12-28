Polio workers get awards, certificates on commendable performance

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Thatta , Muhammad Usman Tanveer, Saturday distributed awards and commendation certificates among polio workers who had performed their duties with dedication and commitment during recently held polio vaccination campaign.

The award distribution ceremony was held at the office the Deputy Commissioner where 13 polio workers including an Area Incharge of Jhangri and Jhampir Union Councils were awarded with Rs. 10000/ each and commendation certificates.

Addressing the ceremony, the Deputy Commissioner appreciated the performance of all polio workers who had performed duties in far flung areas of Kohistan and hoped that they would keep performing their duties during upcoming campaigns in same manner so that deadly polio virus could be rooted out from the district.

On the occasion, commendation certificates were distributed among team partners deputed by World Health Organization.

The Assistant Commissioner Thatta Shankar Lal Rathore, Assistant Commissioner Mirpur Sakro Ubaidullah Pahore, District Focal Person Dr. Hassan Gandro and members of DPCR team were present on the occasion.