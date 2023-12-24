Open Menu

Politcal Stalwarts Of KP File Nomination Papers

Umer Jamshaid Published December 24, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Politcal stalwarts of KP file nomination papers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) Political stalwarts of different political parties submitted nomination papers for national and provincial assembly Constituencies for the 2024 general election.

Veteran politician and former Federal Minister, Ghulam Ahmed Bilour, and leader of Pakistan, Tahrik-e-Insaf Sher Afzal Marwat, have filed nomination papers for the National Assembly (NA 32) constituency in Peshawar.

According to the Election Commission KP Office, over 10 candidates filed nomination papers for the above constituency for the February 8 general election in 2024.

Similarly, former Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has filed nomination papers for NA 2, NA 3, and NA 4 Swat. He also submitted nomination papers for PK-4 Swat. Similarly, 53 nomination papers were filed for women-reserved seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Today is the last day to file nomination papers.

APP/fam

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Election Commission Of Pakistan Provincial Assembly February Election 2018 Nomination Papers NA-2 NA-3 NA-4 NA-32 PK-4

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

15 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

15 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

15 hours ago
 Christmas celebrations held at PHC

Christmas celebrations held at PHC

15 hours ago
UNSC resolution on Gaza aid slammed as ‘insuffic ..

UNSC resolution on Gaza aid slammed as ‘insufficient’, prompting ceasefire c ..

16 hours ago
 BFC Rawalpindi to be inaugurated on Jan 15: Secret ..

BFC Rawalpindi to be inaugurated on Jan 15: Secretary Industries

16 hours ago
 KP govt revives Pakistan Arts and Crafts Gallery a ..

KP govt revives Pakistan Arts and Crafts Gallery at Islamabad

16 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz files nomination papers from NA-119, ..

Maryam Nawaz files nomination papers from NA-119, NA-120

16 hours ago
 Seven killed, 1,285 injured in accidents in Punjab

Seven killed, 1,285 injured in accidents in Punjab

16 hours ago
 Fawad, Murtaza Solangi, Governor Wali hold talks w ..

Fawad, Murtaza Solangi, Governor Wali hold talks with protesters from Balochista ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan