Politcal stalwarts of KP file nomination papers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) Political stalwarts of different political parties submitted nomination papers for national and provincial assembly Constituencies for the 2024 general election.

Veteran politician and former Federal Minister, Ghulam Ahmed Bilour, and leader of Pakistan, Tahrik-e-Insaf Sher Afzal Marwat, have filed nomination papers for the National Assembly (NA 32) constituency in Peshawar.

According to the Election Commission KP Office, over 10 candidates filed nomination papers for the above constituency for the February 8 general election in 2024.

Similarly, former Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has filed nomination papers for NA 2, NA 3, and NA 4 Swat. He also submitted nomination papers for PK-4 Swat. Similarly, 53 nomination papers were filed for women-reserved seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Today is the last day to file nomination papers.

APP/fam