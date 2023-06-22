ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Defense Minister Khawaja Asif on Thursday criticized those who have approached the Supreme Court (SC) to challenge the trial of civilians in military courts and said that they have political motives behind their actions.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he emphasized that the practice of trying civilians in military courts was not new, with previous instances having occurred and been endorsed by the judiciary.

Khawaja Asif recalled that during the previous government's tenure, military courts convicted 24 to 25 civilians.

He urged the petitioners not to compromise the country's dignity and honor for their political gains, stating that the security personnel, who were our benefactors, continued to make sacrifices in the ongoing war against terrorism.

Referring to an incident on May 9, where memorials of martyrs and military installations were attacked, the minister highlighted that political workers were allegedly motivated by their leader to assault the state.

He strongly condemned such acts and emphasized that they cannot be tolerated.

Additionally, Khawaja Asif emphasized the importance of respecting each institution's boundaries, cautioning against encroachment, as it often leads to confrontation.

He made it clear that the Parliament would not allow any trespassing on its territory.

In another matter, Federal Minister of Science and Technology, Agha Hassan Baloch, drew attention to the law and order issue of Muhammad Akhtar Mengal area, stating that two armed groups were currently engaged in a challenging situation in Balochistan province.

He requested the government's intervention to resolve the law and order concerns in the area.

Responding to Minister Baloch's point, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif assured that the government would take necessary steps to address the law and order situation in Balochistan.