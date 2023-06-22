Open Menu

Political Motives Behind Challenging Civilian's Trial In Military Courts: Asif

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Political motives behind challenging civilian's trial in military courts: Asif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Defense Minister Khawaja Asif on Thursday criticized those who have approached the Supreme Court (SC) to challenge the trial of civilians in military courts and said that they have political motives behind their actions.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he emphasized that the practice of trying civilians in military courts was not new, with previous instances having occurred and been endorsed by the judiciary.

Khawaja Asif recalled that during the previous government's tenure, military courts convicted 24 to 25 civilians.

He urged the petitioners not to compromise the country's dignity and honor for their political gains, stating that the security personnel, who were our benefactors, continued to make sacrifices in the ongoing war against terrorism.

Referring to an incident on May 9, where memorials of martyrs and military installations were attacked, the minister highlighted that political workers were allegedly motivated by their leader to assault the state.

He strongly condemned such acts and emphasized that they cannot be tolerated.

Additionally, Khawaja Asif emphasized the importance of respecting each institution's boundaries, cautioning against encroachment, as it often leads to confrontation.

He made it clear that the Parliament would not allow any trespassing on its territory.

In another matter, Federal Minister of Science and Technology, Agha Hassan Baloch, drew attention to the law and order issue of Muhammad Akhtar Mengal area, stating that two armed groups were currently engaged in a challenging situation in Balochistan province.

He requested the government's intervention to resolve the law and order concerns in the area.

Responding to Minister Baloch's point, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif assured that the government would take necessary steps to address the law and order situation in Balochistan.

Related Topics

National Assembly Balochistan Supreme Court Technology Martyrs Shaheed Law And Order Parliament Khawaja Asif Akhtar Mengal May Government

Recent Stories

AD Ports Group signs 50-year concession agreement ..

AD Ports Group signs 50-year concession agreement with Karachi Port Trust for c ..

3 minutes ago
 Global Media Congress acts as platform for media t ..

Global Media Congress acts as platform for media to serve countries and people b ..

33 minutes ago
 Hub71 continues growth with selection of 15 startu ..

Hub71 continues growth with selection of 15 startups to join Abu Dhabi’s tech ..

33 minutes ago
 UAE launches ‘Andalisia: History and Civilisatio ..

UAE launches ‘Andalisia: History and Civilisation’ initiative

1 hour ago
 AED704.1 mn in pensions to be disbursed tomorrow t ..

AED704.1 mn in pensions to be disbursed tomorrow to pensioners and beneficiaries

2 hours ago
 What problems missing submersible crew may be faci ..

What problems missing submersible crew may be facing?

2 hours ago
SC seven-member bench resumes hearing on trial of ..

SC seven-member bench resumes hearing on trial of civilians in military courts a ..

2 hours ago
 Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain pardons prisoners ahead of ..

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain pardons prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

3 hours ago
 UAE President receives Iran’s Foreign Minister

UAE President receives Iran’s Foreign Minister

3 hours ago
 ‘Cause for optimism on raising ambition at COP28 ..

‘Cause for optimism on raising ambition at COP28’: Finland’s Climate Envoy

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz in Paris to participate in 'New Global ..

PM Shehbaz in Paris to participate in 'New Global Financing Pact Summit'

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 June 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan