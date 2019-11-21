Parliamentary Secretary for Pakistan Railways Farrukh Habib said on Thursday said that no political party could receive funds from foreigners, as per Political Parties Order

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Pakistan Railways Farrukh Habib said on Thursday said that no political party could receive funds from foreigners, as per Political Parties Order.

Addressing a press conference at DGPR here, he said that political parties had set up their 'private limited companies' in Britain, America and other countries to collect funds from foreigners.

He said that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-N committed money-laundering through their party accounts, adding that as per the rule of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), an external audit of any political party's accounts was necessary. The ECP has an authority to scrutinise the accounts of all political parties, he added.

Farrukh Habib said that the hearing of all political parties regarding financial accounts should be held on the same criteria. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would not let PPP and PML-N escape, he said and added that these political parties would not be allowed to avoid the process.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only leader who had presented his money trail, along with all details, as he submitted 60 documents in the court to justify his money trail.

"We do not take shelter of health condition for fleeing the country," he added.

The secretary said that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman did not achieve anything, but embarrassment through his Azadi March.

Nawaz Sharif's health situation was critical as per his medical reports; therefore, the government, on humanitarian grounds, allowed him to travel abroad for his medical treatment, he said and added, "PML-N was doing politics on Nawaz Sharif's health." Prime Minister Imran Khan has also sought lists of those prisoners suffering from severe medical conditions, he added.

To a question regarding Pakistan Railways, he said that under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the process of railways track dualisation at a cost of Rs8 billion was being started. The Railways was working hard to resolve the issues including level crossing, line derailment and others, he said and added that soon it would become a productive organisation.