Politician & Social Figure Reaffirm Pakistan's Commitment To Kashmir Cause
Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2025 | 06:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Prominent politician and social figure, Syed Shafqat Ali Shah, on Tuesday has strongly reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to the Kashmir cause, stating that "Kashmir is near to achieve its freedom." On Yom-e-Istihsal, Shah hailed recent symbolic victories in the struggle against Indian oppression, highlighting the resilience of the Kashmiri people despite years of brutal occupation.
Shah praised the strategic unity and strength of the Pakistani nation and its armed forces in standing shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiris, referring to the spirit of Bunyanum-Marsoos. He also referred to the downing of the Rafale, saying that "India's pride was shattered," a symbolic blow to India's military superiority narrative.
While official details on any Rafale incident remain unconfirmed, Shah's statement drew attention and applause for representing the sentiment of resistance and defiance. "Pakistan's flag flew with pride," Shah added, "and victories are being discussed across the country — because truth and justice are on Kashmir's side."
Shah's remarks echoed the collective national sentiment on Yom-e-Istihsal, marking six years since India's unilateral revocation of Article 370, which stripped Jammu & Kashmir of its special status under the Indian Constitution. Pakistan remains committed to supporting the Kashmiri people in their struggle for self-determination and freedom.
