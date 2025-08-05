Open Menu

Politician & Social Figure Reaffirm Pakistan's Commitment To Kashmir Cause

Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Politician & Social figure reaffirm Pakistan's commitment to Kashmir cause

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Prominent politician and social figure, Syed Shafqat Ali Shah, on Tuesday has strongly reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to the Kashmir cause, stating that "Kashmir is near to achieve its freedom." On Yom-e-Istihsal, Shah hailed recent symbolic victories in the struggle against Indian oppression, highlighting the resilience of the Kashmiri people despite years of brutal occupation.

Shah praised the strategic unity and strength of the Pakistani nation and its armed forces in standing shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiris, referring to the spirit of Bunyanum-Marsoos. He also referred to the downing of the Rafale, saying that "India's pride was shattered," a symbolic blow to India's military superiority narrative.

While official details on any Rafale incident remain unconfirmed, Shah's statement drew attention and applause for representing the sentiment of resistance and defiance. "Pakistan's flag flew with pride," Shah added, "and victories are being discussed across the country — because truth and justice are on Kashmir's side."

Shah's remarks echoed the collective national sentiment on Yom-e-Istihsal, marking six years since India's unilateral revocation of Article 370, which stripped Jammu & Kashmir of its special status under the Indian Constitution. Pakistan remains committed to supporting the Kashmiri people in their struggle for self-determination and freedom.

Recent Stories

ZayedCHF marks 33rd anniversary of impactful chari ..

ZayedCHF marks 33rd anniversary of impactful charitable works worth AED2 bn in 1 ..

21 minutes ago
 2nd ‘Donate Your Own Device’ aims to collect 1 ..

2nd ‘Donate Your Own Device’ aims to collect 100,000 electronic devices to e ..

51 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed reviews latest developments at SA ..

Sultan bin Ahmed reviews latest developments at SAASST

1 hour ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Ambassador of Türkiye

Saud bin Saqr receives Ambassador of Türkiye

1 hour ago
 Egypt's net international reserves reached more th ..

Egypt's net international reserves reached more than US$49 billion at end of Jul ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Airshow 2025 launches future-facing conferen ..

Dubai Airshow 2025 launches future-facing conference programme to drive global a ..

2 hours ago
Gargash receives outgoing Ukrainian Ambassador

Gargash receives outgoing Ukrainian Ambassador

3 hours ago
 SEC issues decision to form Police Judicial Counci ..

SEC issues decision to form Police Judicial Council in Sharjah

3 hours ago
 US uses Hollywood film Marriage Story clip to scar ..

US uses Hollywood film Marriage Story clip to scare off wolves in Oregon

4 hours ago
 DPM Dar asks India to revoke all illegal actions t ..

DPM Dar asks India to revoke all illegal actions taken against IIOJK

4 hours ago
 Irthi celebrates 10 years of empowering artisans, ..

Irthi celebrates 10 years of empowering artisans, promoting handcraft heritage g ..

4 hours ago
 Youm-e-Istehsal being observed to express solidari ..

Youm-e-Istehsal being observed to express solidarity with IIOJK today

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan