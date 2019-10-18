Lawmakers, politicians, society leaders on Friday condemned the arrest of renowned Hurriyat leader Javaid Mir by Indian Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and continued siege of IOK for the 75th consecutive day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Lawmakers, politicians, society leaders on Friday condemned the arrest of renowned Hurriyat leader Javaid Mir by Indian Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and continued siege of IOK for the 75th consecutive day.

Condemning the Indian aggression, they said that such acts could not suppress the courage of Kashmiri people.

Talking to APP, PTI central leader Muhammad Hanif Patafi said that Indian forces' violent actions in occupied Jammu and Kashmir will never succeed in repressing the just struggle of people of Kashmir for their right to self-determination.

He slammed the Indian aggression in IOK and said that people of Kashmir had never succumbed in the past nor they will surrender in the future, adding that "Kashmir was never part of India and would never become part of India".

Flaying the Indian aggression in IOK, Khalid Parvez a noted businessman condemned the Indian aggression and arrest of Javaid Mir. He said all political leadership was united and was against Indian atrocities.

He said,"India would be given a befitting response if it dared to wage a war against Pakistan".

MPA and parliamentary secretary, Sajid Mahmood Bhatti said that Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir had been exposed by the illegal arrest of Javaid Mir and India had violated all laws by revoking special status of the occupied Kashmir.

"Pakistan is standing firmly with Kashmiris brethren and will be standing with them like a solid rock", he added.

Meanwhile, member of House of Lords, Lord Qurban Hussain on Thursday raised Kashmir issue in the British Parliament urging the British government to play its vital role in resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with United Nations Security Council Resolutions,stated various media reports.

It may be mentioned here that besides Javaid Mir, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik had also been arrested by Indian authorities and presently lodged in New Delhi's Tihar jail in several fake cases.

Earlier, different international civil rights organizations at many forums had focused on the Indian government's brutal crackdown in Jammu and Kashmir where thousands of Kashmiri Muslims, women and minor children have been incarcerated.

Thousands of Kashmiris were being tortured by the police and Indian soldiers, and a communication blackout had been imposed with internet and cellphone networks' suspension.