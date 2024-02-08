Open Menu

Polling Continues Smoothly In DI Khan

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2024 | 03:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The polling for the general elections 2024 is underway smoothly in Islamabad amid tight security and adequate arrangements.

The voters including males and females are coming to polling stations in large numbers and exercising their right of franchise enthusiastically.

Meanwhile, Jamiat Ulema islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief and candidate for NA-44 Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday exercised his voting right here in the Abdulkhel area of Dera Ismail Khan.

However, the people are facing different issues as the mobile network has been shut down across the district.

“We are facing difficulties in making contact with voters for taking them to polling stations due to no mobile network,” a political worker of a party told APP.

