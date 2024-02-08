Polling Continues Smoothly In DI Khan
Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2024 | 03:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The polling for the general elections 2024 is underway smoothly in Islamabad amid tight security and adequate arrangements.
The voters including males and females are coming to polling stations in large numbers and exercising their right of franchise enthusiastically.
Meanwhile, Jamiat Ulema islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief and candidate for NA-44 Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday exercised his voting right here in the Abdulkhel area of Dera Ismail Khan.
However, the people are facing different issues as the mobile network has been shut down across the district.
“We are facing difficulties in making contact with voters for taking them to polling stations due to no mobile network,” a political worker of a party told APP.
Recent Stories
People overwhelmingly throng to polling stations across Pakistan as election pro ..
U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on Kangaroos today
Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolve all bilateral issues
Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, internet suspension on election day
Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan
Mobile, internet service face disruption on election day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024
Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges
SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir
After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera
January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SSP Korangi visits polling stations, reviews security arrangements17 seconds ago
-
Commonwealth observers express satisfaction over polling process in Pakistan20 seconds ago
-
Energy price cut, economic stability strong reasons to elect reps, say people of NA-5510 minutes ago
-
Citizens exercising right to cast vote10 minutes ago
-
Polling continues in peaceful manner across province: IGP Punjab20 minutes ago
-
Amid tight security, polling continues peacefully in Balochistan20 minutes ago
-
Election Commission instructs officials to permit entry with accreditation card20 minutes ago
-
People overwhelmingly throng to polling stations across Pakistan as election process continues29 minutes ago
-
Khawaja Asif casts vote30 minutes ago
-
CPO visits polling stations to monitor security30 minutes ago
-
Polling on two women Polling Stations in Tehsil Salarzai Batwar yet to start30 minutes ago
-
Governor cast vote at Irrigation Colony Warsak Road50 minutes ago