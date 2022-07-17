Polling ended peacefully in PP-7

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :The polling process was ended peaceful on Sunday without any interval in Rawalpindi constituency PP-7.

The polling started at 8am which continued till 5pm without any interruption, during which no untoward incident took place.

Six candidates are contesting in the PP-7 by-election: Raja Sagheer of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz, Colonel (retd) Shabbir Awan of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Raja Tanveer of Jamaat-e-Islami, and Hafiz Mansoor Zahoor Langriyal from the platform of Tehreek-e-Labaik.

Moreover, Colonel (retd) Raja Waseem Janjua, and Engineer Raja Nazakat Hussain are also taking part as independent candidates.

In PP-7, the total number of registered votes were 3,35,295, including 1,71,464 male and 1,63,831 female voters while 266 polling stations and 789 polling booths were set up. Some 76 polling stations of PP-7 were declared sensitive.

Besides, special security arrangements, including 4,500 police officers and personnel, were put in place to ensure smooth polling.