Polymer, WaterAid Pakistan Sign MoU On Sanitation, Hygiene

Tue 03rd December 2019 | 11:37 PM

Engro Polymer and Chemicals Limited (EPCL) and WaterAid Pakistan (WAP) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a long-term collaboration between the parties to jointly explore potential opportunities and execute projects in water sanitation and hygiene sector in the country

It is very important for water conservation and improvement of health.

Vice President, EPCL Marketing, Mazhar Hasnani and Country Director of WAP, Siddiq Khan were also present on the occasion, said a press release on Tuesday.

EPCL and WAP will join hands in collectively enhancing awareness of stakeholders to address water scarcity issue through innovative techniques for which national and international experts will be brought on-board.

The agreement also entails the promotion and execution of Rainwater Harvesting and groundwater recharge programs.

"Water Conservation for a water-stressed country like Pakistan is not only the need of the hour but a matter of survival," he remarked adding that EPCL understands the significance of this emergent situation and is working on developing and promoting various solutions in the WASH domain across the country.

Our partnership with WaterAid reaffirms our commitment on this front, and we look forward to championing this cause, said Imran Anwer, CEO, Engro Polymer and Chemicals.

Siddiq Khan said, "WaterAid Pakistan is committed to supporting Clean and Green Pakistan initiative taken by the Government of Pakistan and are happy to partner with Engro Polymer and Chemicals."

