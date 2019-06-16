Poonch House Complex in dilapidated condition

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :Poonch House Complex situated in the heart of the city is in dilapidated condition.The residents expressed their anger over the negligence and inefficiency of the management who was completely failed in providing the basic amenities of life to the residents.

Talking to APP, the residents of the Poonch House told there was no gas for the dwellers and they are facing lot of difficulties for a long time and polluted water is being supplied in the premises regularly.

The filth is seen scattered around the premises and giving stinking smell to the residents as well as visitors.

Another big issue is the security of the Complex as some cases of theft have already been registered.

The stray dogs were the major threat for the residents and women, children were facing lot of problems to move in and around.

The concerned authorities are not giving attention towards their genuine problem, a resident of Poonch House Zulfiqar Baig said.