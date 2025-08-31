Open Menu

PosterMyWall Rolls Out Unified Calendar For Social Posts, Emails To Support Small Businesses

Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2025 | 01:30 PM

PosterMyWall rolls out unified calendar for social posts, emails to support small businesses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) PosterMyWall has introduced a new feature that allows users to schedule emails directly within its Content Planner, bringing social media posts and email campaigns together on a single calendar.

The update, highlighted on the company’s help and product pages, is designed to help micro and small businesses manage their online presence more efficiently.

The integration enables users to design, publish, and track both posts and newsletters from one dashboard, eliminating the need to juggle multiple services. The Content Planner functions as a central Calendar, while the email hub provides a drag-and-drop editor and thousands of responsive templates for routine communication, such as promotions and announcements.

Operationally, businesses can create a visual, publish it as a social post, or convert it into an email campaign directly from the “My Stuff” section. Users can choose immediate delivery or schedule content for a later date. Free accounts can export email HTML for external platforms, while scheduled delivery and direct sending are available to paid subscribers.

PosterMyWall co-founder Jaffer Haider said the move addresses a key challenge for small businesses: maintaining consistent outreach while managing day-to-day operations. “Consolidating planning and scheduling reduces context-switching and helps lean teams keep a predictable cadence across channels,” he said.

The update comes as small firms - such as family-run eateries, fitness studios, and local event organisers - seek lightweight tools to sustain visibility across changing digital platforms. The company has framed the feature not as a shift in direction but as an efficiency upgrade, focusing on ease of use rather than advanced automation.

Practical guidance from PosterMyWall’s support centre emphasizes everyday usability, including the ability to add custom events, edit or delete scheduled items, and filter by email or social content. Haider added that the company’s roadmap will continue prioritising simplicity and consistency, with further refinements planned to help businesses adapt to evolving digital discovery habits.

