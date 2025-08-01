Open Menu

Postmaster Gets 29 Years Imprisonment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Postmaster gets 29 years imprisonment

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) The Special Central Court in Rawalpindi has sentenced former Postmaster, Hamid Jalil to 29 years of imprisonment for corruption and embezzlement, marking a significant step in the fight against financial misconduct.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2.01 million on the convict and ordered him to pay Rs 21.5 million in restitution to the Postal Department.

The postmaster was found guilty of falsifying entries in pension savings accounts, leading to the misappropriation of over Rs 252.

96 million. The case, registered in 2022 by the Anti-Corruption Circle in Islamabad, was pursued by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Assistant Director Legal Muhammad Afzal led the prosecution, supported by Sub-Inspector Shahzad Sarwar’s and Inspector Fahd Iqbal’s.

An FIA spokesperson emphasized that there would be no tolerance for those undermining justice and underscored the agency’s commitment to upholding accountability.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Enduranc ..

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

9 hours ago
 UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in ..

UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain

11 hours ago
 UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu ..

UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..

13 hours ago
 Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed ..

Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan

13 hours ago
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 ..

27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs

13 hours ago
 ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seize ..

ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..

13 hours ago
 Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari t ..

Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence

13 hours ago
 Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton ..

Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities

13 hours ago
 Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedent ..

Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedented rate': UNICEF

13 hours ago
 PFA takes action against substandard food in Chini ..

PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan