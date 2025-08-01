Postmaster Gets 29 Years Imprisonment
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2025 | 04:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) The Special Central Court in Rawalpindi has sentenced former Postmaster, Hamid Jalil to 29 years of imprisonment for corruption and embezzlement, marking a significant step in the fight against financial misconduct.
The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2.01 million on the convict and ordered him to pay Rs 21.5 million in restitution to the Postal Department.
The postmaster was found guilty of falsifying entries in pension savings accounts, leading to the misappropriation of over Rs 252.
96 million. The case, registered in 2022 by the Anti-Corruption Circle in Islamabad, was pursued by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).
Assistant Director Legal Muhammad Afzal led the prosecution, supported by Sub-Inspector Shahzad Sarwar’s and Inspector Fahd Iqbal’s.
An FIA spokesperson emphasized that there would be no tolerance for those undermining justice and underscored the agency’s commitment to upholding accountability.
