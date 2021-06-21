UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Power Generation Of Tarbela Dam Increased To 3892 MW

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 05:40 PM

Power generation of Tarbela dam increased to 3892 MW

TARBAILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Power generation of Tarbela dam reached 3892 megawatts on Monday after an improvement in water inflow at Tarbela Dam while the water level has been recorded 1455.31.

According to the officials, the water level of the Tarbela dam decreased to 63 feet above the dead level which is 1455.

31 feet, where 17 power generation units out of 17 were producing only 3892megawatts electricity and they are also not working with full capacity either.

Water inflow in the dam was 97800 cusecs and outflow 155000 cusecs feet, dam officials also stated that owing to the increase in water inflow we have also increased the outflow in Ghazi Brotha and Indus River.

It was also disclosed that today 800 cusecs of water were released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water, some areas of KP for irrigation.

Related Topics

Dead Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Water Dam Ghazi

Recent Stories

Multan Sultans won the toss, opt to bat first agai ..

4 minutes ago

Today PSL 6 Qualifier Match Islamabad United Vs. M ..

18 minutes ago

Inflation compounding food security, nutrition cri ..

21 minutes ago

26-player player women squad announced for West In ..

22 minutes ago

DLD adopts and recommends WELL Health-Safety Ratin ..

26 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.