Power generation of Tarbela dam increased to 3892 MW

TARBAILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Power generation of Tarbela dam reached 3892 megawatts on Monday after an improvement in water inflow at Tarbela Dam while the water level has been recorded 1455.31.

According to the officials, the water level of the Tarbela dam decreased to 63 feet above the dead level which is 1455.

31 feet, where 17 power generation units out of 17 were producing only 3892megawatts electricity and they are also not working with full capacity either.

Water inflow in the dam was 97800 cusecs and outflow 155000 cusecs feet, dam officials also stated that owing to the increase in water inflow we have also increased the outflow in Ghazi Brotha and Indus River.

It was also disclosed that today 800 cusecs of water were released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water, some areas of KP for irrigation.