Power Pilferers Attack FESCO Team With Sophisticated Weapons

Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2023 | 07:28 PM

Power pilferers attack FESCO team with sophisticated weapons

The armed power pilferers have reportedly attacked the FESCO team with sophisticated weapons when the latter tried to remove electricity supply meter of an accused in the area of Raza Abad police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :The armed power pilferers have reportedly attacked the FESCO team with sophisticated weapons when the latter tried to remove electricity supply meter of an accused in the area of Raza Abad police station.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Thursday that a special anti-electricity theft operation was in full swing under the direction of the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) in FESCO region.

During this drive, the FESCO team of Madinabad Subdivision comprising of Meter Inspector Imtiaz Ahmed, Meter Readers Raza Mustafa, Abdul Razzaq and Shaukat Lineman tried to check an electricity supply meter of a consumer Faisal Roomi who had the account number 19-13228-1125800 in Gulzar Colony, when a woman Ms. Zahida came out of the house and stopped the FESCO officials from checking the electricity connection.

When the FESCO team insisted on implementation of anti-power pilferage operation, the lady produced resistance and hurled threats of dire consequences.

She also attacked the FESCO team and tore clothes of meter reader Abdul Razzaq. Her sons namely Faiz Roomi and Noomi came out from the home by carrying a rifle and the accused Faiz Roomi started firing bluntly at the FESCO officials. However, the FESCO officials immediately took shelter behind their vehicle and saved their lives whereas the accused managed to escape from the scene when the area people gathered on the spot.

Later, the FESCO team under supervision of Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Ali Abbas removed the electricity supply meter of the accused along with its wire and got a case registered with Razabad police station.

Receiving information, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Mr. Uzair reached at the spot and extended his full support.

The police also started investigation after taking the accused, Zahida, into custody, spokesman added.

