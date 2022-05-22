Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Gulshan-e-Iqbal Colony, Mujahid Abad and Muzaffar Colony feeders emanating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid stationand Risala Road feeder originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will remainsuspended from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday (May 23, 2022).