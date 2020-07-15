Power shutdown notice

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :-:Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Pakka Anna feeder from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Pathan Kot feeder from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, Sant Singh Road feeder from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station and new Langrana feeder from 132-KV Aminpur grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.

m. to 11 a.m.

while Rajoa, Chenab Nagar, Jhok Maliya, Jhang Road, Aasian, Faisalabad Road, Lahore Road and Dawar feeders from 132-KV Chiniot Industrial grid station will observe shutdown from 8:30 a.m.

to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday (July 16).

Similarly, all feeders of 132-KV Chiniot Road, Agri University andChak Jhumra grid stations will also observe 30 megawatt loadshedding from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on July 16, 2020.