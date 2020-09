Power shutdown notice in Faisalabad

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Muslim Town feeder emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Theraj Shaheed feeder originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Mansooran feeder emanating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Jhang Bazaar feeder originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Islamia Park feeder emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Scarp, Pensara Road and Bashir Abad Road feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Eid Gah Road and islam Nagar feeders emanating from 132-KV University grid station, City Housing, Jandanwala, K&M, new Dry Port and AZ Apparel feeders originating from 132-KV Millat Road grid station, Borstal Jail, Kararwala, Lal Kothi, Makkoana, Jaranwala Road, Gulab and Akbar feeders emanating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Faisalabad Steel, Kamal and Barnala feeders originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 1 p.m.

Misaqul Mall, Ghazi Abad, Ashraf Abad and Chenab Fabrics feeders emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station and Hajwairi Park feeder originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will observe shutdown from 8:30 am to 1:30 pm on Thursday (October 01).

Similarly, electricity supply from Pakka Anna feeder emanating from 132-KV Nia Lahore gridstation will also remain suspended from 8 am to 2 pm on October 1.