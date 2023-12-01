Power suspension for Peshawar, DI Khan, Hattar notified

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Friday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Hayatabad Grid Station on 3rd December from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. resultantly, the consumers of 132 KV FF Steel, Sheikh Muhammadi grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, it said power supply will remain suspended from Hayatabad Grid Station on 3rd December from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. resultantly, consumers of Hayatabad 7, 9, Nawab Steel Mills, Frontier Green Wood, Frontier Ceramics, Bacha Steel Mills, Pak Army, Shah Kas, Al Mezan Steel Mills feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from D.I. Khan Grid Station on 4th and 5th December from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. resultantly, consumers of Sheikh Yousaf 1,2, Sagu and CRBC feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from Power House- Peshawar Cantt Transmission Line on 4th December from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. resultantly consumers of 132 KV Peshawar Cantt and Peshawar University grid Connected feeders will face inconvenience-

Moreover, it said power supply will remain suspended from Hattar- Best Way Cement Factory Transmission Line on 3rd December from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. resultantly, consumers of 132 KV BestWay Cement Factory Grid Connected feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply, it said will also remain suspended from Hattar Grid Station on 3rd December from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Mustahkam, Hattar 8, 9, Coca Cola, Kartas Paper Mill feeders will face inconvenience.

APP/vak