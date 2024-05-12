IGP Islamabad orders revamping of Police Complaint Cell 1715

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2024 | 08:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Sunday chaired an important meeting at the Central Police Office and directed the officials to ensure citizens convenience for timely resolution of their issues.

According to the police spokesman, during the meeting, the IG Islamabad ordered for revamping of Police Complaint Cell 1715, its further activation and establishing a Complaint Management System.

The IG said that immediate relief would be provided to the citizens through the complaint cell. He directed the officers to strictly implement instructions regarding FIR registration.

Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, also held a zoom meeting with all SDPOs, assigned them five tasks each and directed to expedite actions against narcotics and illegal weapons in various areas of the city.

He further said that cases should be dealt on merit and that citizens should be assured for provisions of justice.

He also directed the DIG Operations and SSP Operations to hold one Khuli Katchery every week, while zonal SPs, SDPOs, and SHOs should hold Khuli Katchery two days a week to ensure the citizens' confidence in justice provision.

He further said that no compromise would be made on the protection of citizens' lives and property. The protection of citizens' lives and property is our top priority, he maintained.

