PPC to organize mango party for journalists, family members

Peshawar Press Club (PPC) has decided to hold a grand mango party for its members and their families on August 9 (Wednesday) from 6:00 p.m to 10:00 p.m at PPC's premises

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Peshawar Press Club (PPC) has decided to hold a grand mango party for its members and their families on August 9 (Wednesday) from 6:00 p.m to 10:00 p.m at PPC's premises.

The decision has been taken to provide a recreational facility to journalist community and their families, says President PPC, Arshad Aziz Malik.

"Apart from its main task of focusing on welfare of journalist community, its capacity building on modern trends of journalism and protection of their rights, the PPC's office bearers also concentrate on refreshal of its members and their families by arranging different events, Arshad told APP.

The idea of holding mango party was also part of such initiatives PPC takes for arranging get-together of its members and their children.

Recently, Peshawar Press Club also arranged prize distribution ceremony to award cash prizes along with souvenirs to the children of journalist who took distinction in their studies.

All those distinction holder children from class one to tenth were award cash prize for their encouragement and buck-up, Arshad added.

Meanwhile, PPC has also announced holding of recitation (Qirat) and naat competition for children of journalist community of Peshawar.

The ceremony is organized with the objective of diverting attention of children towards recitation of Quran and their inclination towards religious injunctions.

President PPC informed that at the mango party segregated arrangement have been made for female participants and he urged maximum number of members to bring their children and families for enjoying cheer and fun.