Seminary teacher held for torturing student

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) City Jaranwala police have arrested a teacher of a local seminary on the direction of City Police Officer (CPO) on the charge of severely torturing a pupil.

Police spokesman Nawaz said here on Wednesday that Qari Ehsan was working as teacher in a local seminary where he subjected a student to severe torture.

Receiving information, CPO Faisalabad Kamran Adil took note and directed the police to immediately arrest the accused.

The City Jaranwala police arrested Qari Ehsan and sent him behind bars after registering a case. Further investigation was under progress, he added.