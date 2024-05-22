Open Menu

Seminary Teacher Held For Torturing Student

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Seminary teacher held for torturing student

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) City Jaranwala police have arrested a teacher of a local seminary on the direction of City Police Officer (CPO) on the charge of severely torturing a pupil.

Police spokesman Nawaz said here on Wednesday that Qari Ehsan was working as teacher in a local seminary where he subjected a student to severe torture.

Receiving information, CPO Faisalabad Kamran Adil took note and directed the police to immediately arrest the accused.

The City Jaranwala police arrested Qari Ehsan and sent him behind bars after registering a case. Further investigation was under progress, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Student Progress Jaranwala

Recent Stories

PM arrives in Tehran on day-long visit to Iran

PM arrives in Tehran on day-long visit to Iran

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi bail pleas adjourned until ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi bail pleas adjourned until June 4

2 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz's performance i ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz's performance in providing cheap essential go ..

2 hours ago
 Introducing Infinix GT 20 Pro: The Official Gaming ..

Introducing Infinix GT 20 Pro: The Official Gaming Phone of the PUBG MOBILE Supe ..

2 hours ago
 Sea of people attend funeral of President Raisi in ..

Sea of people attend funeral of President Raisi in Tehran

3 hours ago
  T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to announce squad b ..

 T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to announce squad by tomorrow

4 hours ago
Security forces kill 29 terrorists in Balochistan

Security forces kill 29 terrorists in Balochistan

5 hours ago
 President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer off ..

President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer offered

6 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today

PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to care ..

Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to career

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan