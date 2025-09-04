Open Menu

PPL Announces Major Oil & Gas Discovery From Dhok Sultan-03 In Potwar Region

Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2025 | 07:50 PM

PPL announces major oil & gas discovery from Dhok Sultan-03 in Potwar region

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), one of the country’s leading exploration and production companies, is proud to announce a significant oil and gas discovery at its Dhok Sultan-03 well, located in district Attock, Punjab province.

This landmark discovery, the second in the Dhok Sultan Block, is not only a major milestone for PPL and its partner, Government Holdings Private Limited (GHPL), but also marks the second deepest oil discovery in naturally fractured carbonate in the Potwar region, showcasing the company’s strong in-house expertise and technical excellence, press release issued by PPL stated.

This discovery is a result of rigorous geological, geophysical and reservoir engineering data analysis and integration that helped in overcoming the drilling challenges by optimizing the well design that resulted in saving drilling days and cost optimization.

PPL, as operator of the Dhok Sultan Block with a 75% Working Interest (WI) alongside GHPL’s 25% WI, spudded the Dhok Sultan-03 well on 18 January 2025.

Drilled to a depth of 5,815 meters, the well tested the hydrocarbon potential of the Patala and Lockhart formations. Testing results were highly encouraging, the well flowed 1,469 barrels per day of oil and 2.56 MMscfd of gas at Wellhead Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 1,147 psig on a 32/64” choke, and 2,113 barrels per day of oil and 4.13 MMscfd of gas at WHFP of 813 psig on a 48/64” choke.

This breakthrough underscores the substantial untapped hydrocarbon potential of the mature Potwar–Kohat sub-basin, which PPL has successfully unlocked through advanced technologies, rigorous geophysical analysis, and in-house technical capabilities.

The Dhok Sultan-03 discovery is expected to make a meaningful contribution to Pakistan’s energy mix by adding additional hydrocarbon reserves and will save significant foreign exchange for the country through indigenous hydrocarbon production.

Recent Stories

Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakis ..

Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over f ..

Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response

1 hour ago
 Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitution ..

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC

2 hours ago
 Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sut ..

Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track C ..

Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects

2 hours ago
 Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, d ..

Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion

4 hours ago
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date a ..

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility

7 hours ago
 PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 ..

PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points

9 hours ago
 Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape cha ..

Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

11 hours ago
 Proper drainage system, removing illegal construct ..

Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan