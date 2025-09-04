PPL Announces Major Oil & Gas Discovery From Dhok Sultan-03 In Potwar Region
Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2025 | 07:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), one of the country’s leading exploration and production companies, is proud to announce a significant oil and gas discovery at its Dhok Sultan-03 well, located in district Attock, Punjab province.
This landmark discovery, the second in the Dhok Sultan Block, is not only a major milestone for PPL and its partner, Government Holdings Private Limited (GHPL), but also marks the second deepest oil discovery in naturally fractured carbonate in the Potwar region, showcasing the company’s strong in-house expertise and technical excellence, press release issued by PPL stated.
This discovery is a result of rigorous geological, geophysical and reservoir engineering data analysis and integration that helped in overcoming the drilling challenges by optimizing the well design that resulted in saving drilling days and cost optimization.
PPL, as operator of the Dhok Sultan Block with a 75% Working Interest (WI) alongside GHPL’s 25% WI, spudded the Dhok Sultan-03 well on 18 January 2025.
Drilled to a depth of 5,815 meters, the well tested the hydrocarbon potential of the Patala and Lockhart formations. Testing results were highly encouraging, the well flowed 1,469 barrels per day of oil and 2.56 MMscfd of gas at Wellhead Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 1,147 psig on a 32/64” choke, and 2,113 barrels per day of oil and 4.13 MMscfd of gas at WHFP of 813 psig on a 48/64” choke.
This breakthrough underscores the substantial untapped hydrocarbon potential of the mature Potwar–Kohat sub-basin, which PPL has successfully unlocked through advanced technologies, rigorous geophysical analysis, and in-house technical capabilities.
The Dhok Sultan-03 discovery is expected to make a meaningful contribution to Pakistan’s energy mix by adding additional hydrocarbon reserves and will save significant foreign exchange for the country through indigenous hydrocarbon production.
